Jovane Cabral from Sporting to Burnley: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Burnley will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Huddersfield Town when they host Luton Town at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Ahead of this fixture, the Clarets have been linked with a move for Jovane Cabral.

According to A Bola (as cited by Sport Witness), Burnley are in an advanced position to secure a deal for the Sporting Lisbon winger who has also attracted interest from Bristol City and Besiktas this summer.

Here, we have decided to take a look at whether this would be a good potential move, assess Cabral’s chances of starting for the Clarets and what the 24-year-old offers as a player.

Is it a good potential move?

This could turn out to be a good bit of business by Burnley if Cabral quickly adapts to life in the Championship upon his arrival at the club.

During his time with Sporting, the Cape Verde international has offered an attacking threat as he has been directly involved in 30 goals in all competitions.

Whereas he was limited to just four appearances in his recent loan spell at Lazio, Cabral will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in the second-tier and thus could play an important role in Burnley’s push for promotion.

Would he start?

When you consider that Burnley manager Vincent Kompany utilised a 4-1-4-1 formation against Huddersfield last week, Cabral could potentially be deployed on either wing.

Whereas Josh Cullen is likely to keep his place in the starting eleven for the foreseeable future, Dara Costelloe could potentially make way for Cabral.

Although Costelloe did show some some signs of promise against the Terriers, he does lack experience at senior level.

In contrast, Cabral has made 97 appearances for Sporting’s senior side and has also represented his country on five occasions.

What does he offer?

Cabral will add some versatility to Burnley’s squad as he has been utilised as a winger and as a centre-forward during his career.

During his brief spell with Lazio, Cabral showed a willingness to test opposition goalkeepers as he averaged two shots per game in Serie A (as per WhoScored).

The winger was also assured whilst in possession of the ball as he completed 88.6% of the passes that he attempted.