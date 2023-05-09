Amad Diallo has taken to Instagram to share a message with Sunderland's supporters following the club's latest outing in the Championship.

The Black Cats managed to secure a place in the play-offs yesterday by defeating Preston North End at Deepdale.

Diallo helped his side claim all three points on their travels by producing a moment of magic in the second-half of this fixture.

Joe Gelhardt and Patrick Roberts were both denied by Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman in the first period.

Following the break, Diallo gave Sunderland the lead by firing an effort into the roof of the net from the edge of the box.

Alex Pritchard then doubled his side's advantage by producing another spectacular strike from distance.

Jack Clarke ended Preston's hopes of getting back into the game as he added a third for Sunderland in the 65th minute.

As a result of this victory, Sunderland secured a sixth-place finish in the Championship standings.

Thanks to Blackburn Rovers' 4-3 victory over Millwall, the Black Cats are now set to participate in the play-offs.

Sunderland will face Luton Town in the semi-finals of this competition, with the winner of this fixture set to take on Middlesbrough or Coventry City at Wembley Stadium on May 27th.

What did Amad Diallo post after Sunderland's win over Preston?

Following his side's win over the Lilywhites, Diallo opted to pen a message to Sunderland's supporters on Instagram.

Using Instagram's Stories feature, Diallo posted: "For the fans, a big thanks, your support gives us energy.

"The journey begins now."

Will Diallo be able to help Sunderland achieve promotion via the play-offs?

Having played a major role in Sunderland's successful push for a play-off place, Diallo's focus will now switch to helping the club navigate their way through this competition, which is known for its drama and unpredictability.

A stand-out performer in the Championship this season, the Ivory Coast international will unquestionably fancy his chances of causing issues for Luton over the course of the two legs.

As well as scoring 13 goals for the Black Cats at this level, Diallo has also chipped in with three assists for his team-mates and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.03.

Providing that Diallo is firing on all cylinders, Sunderland could potentially earn the shot of promotion at Wembley by securing a victory over a Hatters outfit who suffered a defeat at this stage of the play-offs last season to Huddersfield Town.