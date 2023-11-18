Highlights Archie Gray has been impressive for Leeds United this season and has quickly established himself in the side despite his age.

Reports linking Gray to Liverpool and a £40m bid seem unlikely, as Liverpool are not likely to spend such a figure on a young player unless they are convinced he is the best young player in the country.

Leeds could soon open contract talks with Gray to boost their chances of keeping him, and it should be seen as his best option for playing regularly, learning, and developing.

Archie Gray has been making headlines this season for Leeds United, thanks to some eye-catching displays.

The Whites are having a fine season so far, and are making a real fist of getting themselves back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Certainly, there's positive feeling around the club, and around Gray who has quickly established himself in the side despite his tender age.

Where are Leeds United in the Sky Bet Championship table?

Apparently, that has attracted the likes of Liverpool - with them linked with an astonishing £40m bid for the player - but more recent news may well be more music to the ears of Leeds fans than anyone else...

Liverpool reporter plays down Archie Gray to Anfield talk

One of the most prominent Liverpool reporters around, Neil Jones has given his take on the transfer chatter, and suggested that it would be quite the surprise to see the Reds fork out such a sum for a talented but obviously still very raw footballer.

“£40m seems like a huge fee,” Jones said while appearing on Redmen TV.

“I think there’s a bit of that at play with agents putting clubs in, we’ve seen Liverpool used in the past.

“Liverpool would be aware of any 17-year-old making waves in any league.

“It’s an interesting player, but I would be amazed if Liverpool spend £40m on a 17-year-old at this point unless they were convinced he was the best young player in the country.”

Further boost for Leeds over Archie Gray

This is obviously very positive news for Leeds, though perhaps not all that surprising.

Liverpool obviously have the financial power to pull off such a deal but they are also just simply not going to spend such a figure on a young player, unless they were absolutely convinced that he could become a world-beater.

How can you be that convinced of a player that age? It doesn't really add up, and there's also talk of Gray extending his Leeds stay too.

Indeed, according to a report from Football Insider, Leeds could soon open talks with Gray over a new contract, in a bid to boost their chances of keeping him for at least a little longer.

Of course, any contract being signed is never a guarantee of a player staying but it should give the Whites an even stronger position from which to fight off potential suitors.

It should also be seen by Gray as perhaps his best option.

He's a talented young footballer with a bright career ahead of him but the choices he makes now will impact how high he goes.

Playing regularly, learning, and developing should be priority number one - and at Leeds he has a superb chance of achieving all three.