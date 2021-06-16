Journalist’s Blackburn, Southampton claim should interest Newcastle, Norwich & West Ham

Blackburn Rovers are holding out for £25 million for Adam Armstrong and Southampton are unlikely to sign him this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old was named the PFA Championship Player of the Season for 2020/21 after bagging 29 goals for Blackburn.

Armstrong’s exploits have caught the attention of a host of Premier League clubs, with Newcastle United and West Ham United reportedly among them.

Recent reports have linked both Norwich City and Southampton with the Rovers striker, who is entering the final year of his current contract.

However, Nixon has poured cold water on the prospect of the Saints landing Armstrong and suggested that Blackburn still want £25 million for him this summer.

Newcastle are set to receive 40% of any sale of the 24-year-old, who was sold by the North East club back in August 2018.

Since then, Armstrong has established himself as one of the Championship’s best goalscorers – finding the net 64 times for Rovers and helping them win promotion from League One before establishing themselves in the second tier.

The Verdict

While Nixon’s Southampton update is a clear boost for the other clubs chasing Armstrong, they may not like to hear that Blackburn still want £25 million for him.

You’d question whether they’ll get that for a player that is entering the final year of his contract but it appears they’re ready to stand strong when it comes to their star striker.

Losing Armstrong is clearly going to be a massive blow and replacing his goals will be key to their success next term.

Ensuring they get a significant fee for him should mean they’ve got money to spend on his replacement.