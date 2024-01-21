Highlights Leeds United have been linked with an ambitious move for Ben Davies as they look to strengthen their options at full-back.

Davies' ability to play both left-back and centre-back makes him an appealing target for Daniel Farke, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Neco Williams and Connor Roberts have also been touted as full-back targets at Elland Road this month.

With the January transfer window upon us, Leeds United have the opportunity to strengthen their squad ahead of the remainder of the campaign.

The Whites are well in the promotion race at present, vying with the likes of Southampton and Ipswich Town for second place and the second automatic promotion spot in the division.

So far this month, the club have loaned out the likes of Luke Ayling, Darko Gyabi, and Lewis Bate, as well as sending Djed Spence back to Spurs after his loan spell at Elland Road.

The club are yet to make any additions, however, although that does not mean they have not been linked with potential moves.

Leeds United eyeing ambitious Ben Davies move

In recent days, one name that the club have been linked to is Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies.

The Welsh international is someone being speculatively eyed by the Whites, as per The Athletic, as they look to strengthen their options at full-back this month.

The Athletic did caution, however, that it was a move that felt unlikely and one that Spurs would not sanction.

Ben Jacobs on potential Leeds Ben Davies move

Journalist Ben Jacobs, though, believes that the club have earmarked Davies as a potential addition as they feel an opportunity to sign Davies could present itself later in the window if Spurs make further defensive additions.

The North London club have already added Radu Dragusin to their backline this month and with plenty of time left in the window, there could well be further additions.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs discussed the Welshman's potential move to Elland Road, and revealed that his ability to play both full-back and centre-back is one quality Daniel Farke very much appreciates.

"I think that Leeds are keeping across Ben Davies because, if Tottenham are to make some changes in their squad, he might be the one that becomes available," Jacobs explained, via GIVEMESPORT.

"The beauty of Davies is that he can play at left-back and centre-back. Given the need to strengthen, and how little time there is left in the window, Daniel Farke would like versatile players.

Ben Davies 2023/24 Premier League statistics, as per FOTMOB. Statistic Number Matches 14 Starts 10 Minutes 898 Goals 1 Assists 0 Tackles won (per 90) 1.50 Duels won (per 90) 6.21 Aerial Duels Win (per 90) 2.61 Interceptions (per 90) Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0

"He feels like Davies - or equivalents to Davies - could almost be seen as a two-for-one signing. Versatile players are going to be given preference.

"Davies, Ben Johnson and Connor Roberts are the names that Leeds are working on at the moment.

"It really wouldn't surprise me if they are active and they get some joy over the course of the next two weeks."

Leeds United transfer news

Of course, with the move for Davies being an ambitious one, he is not the only player to be linked to Elland Road this month in the full-back position.

As per The Athletic, the club are long-term admirers of Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams, for one.

The Welsh international has, though, come back into contention at Forest since Nuno Espirito Santo's arrival.

Elsewhere, The Athletic report also details that Burnley's Connor Roberts is another being eyed.