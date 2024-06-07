Journalist Graeme Bailey wouldn't be surprised to see Patrick Bamford leave Elland Road during the summer transfer window, making this admission to Leeds United News.

Leeds United need to assess their squad following their play-off final defeat against Southampton, with their loss against the Saints likely to have a big impact on the players they recruit this summer.

It has even been reported by the Daily Mail that the Whites may need to generate up to £100m in player sales this summer, as they look to retain financial stability and continue abiding by financial rules.

There are plenty of players who could attract plenty of interest this summer.

Crysencio Summerville is one player who seems destined to leave the West Yorkshire outfit in the coming months, having proved his worth in the Championship and establishing himself as one of the best players in the division.

Willy Gnonto and Archie Gray are two other valuable players and Daniel Farke could potentially cash in on these valuable assets to provide him with a bigger transfer budget, with Ethan Ampadu also potentially set to attract interest after enjoying a decent first season at Elland Road.

Graeme Bailey on Patrick Bamford's Leeds United future

Not only will Leeds be wary of the transfer fees that some of these players could generate, but they will also be wanting to assess their wage bill and potentially move high earners on.

High wages can often contribute to heavy losses and that's the last thing that Leeds need in their quest to continue abiding by financial rules.

Some of their more established players could potentially be in the frame to leave because of that - and Bamford is one player who is unlikely to be on a low wage considering how important he is to the team.

Reporter Bailey believes the striker is one player who could potentially be sold this summer, telling Leeds United News: "Coming back to Jebbison, they are wanting to assess the forward department. They want to address their attackers, Bamford being one of them.

"He is on big money, though, do we see him going to the bottom of the Premier League? Quite possibly, England international but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Bamford going."

There may not be any point in Leeds United selling Patrick Bamford

Bamford remains an important player at Leeds and he could potentially be on a high wage, but you have to wonder whether there's any point in selling him at this stage if there's a big deficit that the Whites need to make up.

If they are to secure some big-money sales, they will need to focus more on selling the likes of Summerville, Gnonto and Gray, all of whom could be sold for more than £20m considering their ages, potential and contract situations.

Bamford could be sold for a decent amount considering he still has two years left on his deal, but he's 30 now and turns 31 in September, meaning there's probably a limit on the amount Leeds can demand for him.

Patrick Bamford's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 36 Goals 9 Assists 2

With younger strikers shining, including Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph, it wouldn't be a shock to see Bamford offloaded this summer.

But it feels as though he still has unfinished business at Elland Road.