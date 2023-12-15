Highlights Southampton star Che Adams will likely be subject to transfer speculation during the January window, according to the view of Dean Jones.

Despite a slow start to the season, Adams has the potential to attract interest from clubs looking to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Saints should be open to selling Adams if they receive an acceptable bid, but they may also need to be prepared to retain him and potentially lose him for free at the end of the season if no good offers come in.

Journalist Dean Jones believes Southampton star Che Adams will be the subject of much speculation again during the January transfer window, making this admission to Give Me Sport.

The Scotland international did attract plenty of interest in the summer and that isn't a surprise considering his quality and the fact he had made an excellent start to the 2023/24 campaign.

With Ross Stewart remaining out of action at this point, he has had the opportunity to try and secure a regular starting spot and be a major success at a lower level following the Saints' relegation from the Premier League at the end of last term.

Despite a productive start to this term, he hasn't been able to build on that, registering just four goals in 18 league appearances this term.

Although that isn't a terrible record, he would have hoped to have scored more after he scored three goals in his opening three games of the campaign.

He may have come off the bench in some games, but it isn't as if he's not had opportunities to make a real impact and get himself on the scoresheet.

Despite his lack of goals, the Saints are continuing to do well with Adam Armstrong firing on all cylinders, and that may give manager Russell Martin confidence that his team can thrive without Adams.

Dean Jones on Che Adams: "No avoiding the fact that there'll be speculation around him in January"

With Adams' contract expiring in 2024 and plenty of clubs being linked with him in the summer, including Everton, AFC Bournemouth and Wolves, Jones believes it's inevitable that he will generate speculation in January.

He said: "There's no avoiding the fact that there'll be speculation around him in January.

"I think in the Premier League, the bottom five teams will be pondering their goal potential and how they can lift themselves away from danger and he will be an obvious target in that sense that they could turn to when looking for transfer possibilities.

Related West Ham eyeing move for Southampton star Walker-Peters seems to be on David Moyes' radar ahead of January.

"I think it's really a case of wait and see for him.

"I'm still actually surprised that he didn't leave in the summer. I think that has affected things. But let's see whether he now feels committed to the Saints project or whether he just wants to get out of there."

The stance Southampton should take on Che Adams in January

The Saints should be willing to cash in on him seeing as his contract expires next summer.

However, they need to receive an acceptable bid and if they don't, they should be looking to retain him.

At this stage, it would be difficult to see him leaving in January because many clubs will want to wait until the summer when he's a free agent before they make an approach for him.

And those that do come in with bids won't be offering huge amounts because of his contract situation.

This is why the Saints must be prepared to retain him and potentially lose him for nothing at the end of this term.