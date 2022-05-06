Journalist tips Nottingham Forest to seal Newcastle United transfer agreement

Championship outfit Nottingham Forest have a chance of recruiting Newcastle United centre-back Jamaal Lascelles this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones who spoke to Give Me Sport.

Previously looking as though he was one of the first names on the teamsheet at St James’ Park as captain, he has found himself as an unused substitute on multiple occasions recently with the Magpies investing in Brighton’s Dan Burn during the winter window.

Burn has often featured alongside Swiss international Fabian Schar at the heart of the defence with the likes of Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett for company, Lascelles may find himself surplus to requirements this summer.

Dummett’s potential departure on the expiration of his contract this summer may have boosted the skipper’s first-team hopes – but the Welshman signed a new deal yesterday to extend his stay at the Premier League side until 2023.

This, combined with the fact the club’s owners may want to fork out a considerable amount of money on players in the coming months to level up their squad, could signal the end of the 28-year-old’s stay at Newcastle.

Although another top-tier move may be on the cards if he was to leave, journalist Jones believes he could take a step down to the second tier and that would be a boost for former side Forest who aren’t guaranteed to be promoted at the end of the season.

He said to Give Me Sport: “I think there’s a possibility that he goes to Forest, maybe.

“I think there will be a few clubs interested in signing him; high Championship, low-end Premier League, is probably where he will be looking.”

The Verdict:

Considering Forest are likely to need some extra depth in central defence, having Lascelles as a potential option there could be a very attractive one and he would certainly be a good leader too, both on and off the pitch.

Tobias Figueiredo hasn’t signed fresh terms at the City Ground yet and with Jonathan Panzo potentially not ready just yet to make the step up to the senior team, that would leave Loic Mbe Soh as one of the Reds’ only backup options to Steve Cook, Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna.

The latter three have proven to be very capable options at this level and the likes of Worrall and McKenna would probably thrive if they were given a chance to perform at a higher level, so depth is the main issue here and not quality.

Throughout the campaign, there have been many teams who have suffered with real issues at centre-back because they didn’t have enough depth to cover for injuries, so this is a warning to Forest to ensure they have the number of players needed in this area.

Cooper may have made his side tactically flexible, sometimes switching to a flat back four, but they thrive when using a back-three system with their wing-backs having the license to get forward often.