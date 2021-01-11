Journalist tips Leeds United to eventually wrap up deal for EFL midfielder

Wigan Athletic remain vulnerable to vultures higher in the Football League pecking order, with Alan Nixon tipping them to eventually lose Sean McGurk to Leeds United.

Leeds are long-term admirers of McGurk, but opted to swoop for his young Wigan teammate, Joe Gelhardt, back in the summer.

Things have gone a little bit quiet in terms of McGurk to Leeds after the summer, but Nixon has been vocal on social media over the weekend to provide an update.

Initially, Nixon has confirmed that Leeds continue to hold a long-term interest in McGurk, who he believes will not be moving elsewhere. Following on from that, the journalist confirmed that he expects the 17-year-old midfielder to eventually move to Elland Road.

Been in for months. No great rush. One off future. And don’t think he goes elsewhere. https://t.co/sSQIEEPv7r — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 10, 2021

McGurk’s former teammate, Gelhardt, has been limited to under-23 appearances since making the move to Elland Road.

He wasn’t involved in the FA Cup squad yesterday against Crawley Town, with Sam Greenwood and Jack Jenkins the youngsters instead making their debut in a heavy 3-0 defeat.

The Verdict

Leeds have a heavy focus on strengthening their depth of quality in the under-23s.

Gelhardt and Greenwood were the key additions back in the summer, with it looking like McGurk may well be added to them in the future.

Whether that’s this January or beyond, Nixon appears confident it will eventually get done.

