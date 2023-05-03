Journalist Alex Crook believes that Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick could be considered for the vacant managerial position at Tottenham Hotspur, along with Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Antonio Conte in March, with the Italian leaving the club by mutual consent after his public criticism of his players and the board.

Conte's assistant Cristian Stellini initially took caretaker charge, but he was replaced by Ryan Mason on a temporary basis after just four games following a 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United.

The Sun reported last month that Kompany was the club's top target to replace Conte, with chairman Daniel Levy said to be "blown away" by the Belgian's work at Turf Moor after leading the Clarets back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

However, journalist Alan Nixon claims that Kompany has "taken no interest" in the links with Spurs and the 37-year-old has refused to comment on any speculation surrounding his future in recent weeks.

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is thought to be another contender for the Spurs vacancy, while Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has been reported to be the club's new first choice target.

What did Alex Crook say?

In addition to their interest in Kompany, Crook believes that Carrick could emerge as a candidate if Boro are not promoted to the Premier League.

Carrick has done an outstanding job at the Riverside Stadium, guiding the club to the Championship play-offs and Crook says that he could fit the bill if Spurs are keen to appoint a younger, up-and-coming manager.

Providing an update on Spurs' pursuit of Nagelsmann, Crook told talkSPORT: "This one was always a very slim chance that he would go.

"Obviously that chance improved when he took himself out of the running to be the new Chelsea manager.

"Watching Chelsea last night, he might be quite pleased with that decision.

"But I think it always had to be 100% right for Nagelsmann to go to Tottenham, particularly as they're not going to be in the Champions League next season.

"I think he's concerned about the lack of a sporting director and who they might appoint in that position, so he's not going to commit himself until he knows who he is going to be reporting to.

"I still think they might go down the young, up-and-coming route.

"We know they're big admirers of Vincent Kompany, he's definitely on their list of potential targets, Michael Carrick I think would be an interesting one to keep an eye on if Middlesbrough don't go up."

Would Tottenham Hotspur appoint Kompany or Carrick?

It would be no surprise to see Spurs make a move for either Kompany or Carrick this summer.

Kompany has done an outstanding job at Turf Moor this season and he is one name on Spurs' shortlist and having spent two years at the club as a player, Carrick could also become an option after his success with Boro.

But it is difficult to say at this point who is the front runner for the vacancy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the club seemingly lacking a plan as they search for Conte's replacement.

It would be a tough challenge for whoever takes the Spurs job, inheriting an underperforming team with the possibility of captain Harry Kane departing in the summer, so both Kompany and Carrick may feel it is too much of a risk to take at this early stage of their managerial careers.