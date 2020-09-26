Journalist suggests senior Sheffield Wednesday man could be set for Hillsborough departure

Sheffield Wednesday will look to sell Keiren Westwood this season, but have yet to find any potential suitors for the goalkeeper, Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson has suggested.

Westwood is seemingly well down the pecking order at Wednesday, having not made an appearance for Garry Monk’s side since last November.

Indeed, the 35-year-old hasn’t even been given a squad number for this season, and it seems Howson is expecting to see the Republic of Ireland international leave the club before the transfer window closes next month.

Speaking about Westwood’s with the Owls future in a Yorkshire Live QandA on Facebook, Howson said: “There might be some movement between now and the deadline. From Wednesday’s perspective, offloading Westwood would be the best move for all parties.”

Assessing where Westwood now stands within the setup at Hillsborough, and whether or not there are any possible new destinations on the horizon for the goalkeeper, Howson went on to add: “There doesn’t appear to be any way back for Keiren Westwood. There was interest in him from Blackburn, early in the summer, but they moved on. That interest has been cooled. I haven’t heard of any clubs who have enquired about him.”

It seems therefore, as though the pressure is on Wednesday to find Westwood a new club in the next few weeks, with the reporter explaining: “But we know that he’s someone that is probably available. Also, he’s on a big wage so for Wednesday to get him off the wage bill, it’d help the financial situation at a time when there are no crowds coming in.

“Wednesday don’t have any revenue coming in so they’ve got to cut their cloth accordingly. Wednesday could do with finding him (Westwood) a new home, even if it’s a loan. A permanent deal would be the best deal all round.

“But of course there has to be interest for Wednesday to have that option available to them.”

As things stand, there are still just under 12 months remaining on Westwood’s contract with Wednesday, securing his future at the club until the end of next season.

The Verdict

It does seem to be a strange situation that is arising with regards to Westwood and Sheffield Wednesday at the minute.

Westwood is still a decent ‘keeper, and could still be an asset for Wedesday if they were to use him, although it seems that the club have made it pretty clear that that will no be happening again.

As a result, the pressure is now on Wednesday to get him out sooner rather than later, not just because of the strain he will be putting on the wage budget, but also the fact they would probably want a fee for Westwood, rather than him leaving for nothing when his contract expires next summer.