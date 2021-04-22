Journalist suggests Leeds United still on course to complete EFL transfer swoop

Leeds United remain on course to complete the signing of Wigan Athletic youngster Sean McGurk, according to Alan Nixon.

McGurk was a target for Leeds back in January, with Wigan struggling to keep hold of their younger assets due to financial problems.

A number of key first-team players left the club in the summer, as did many youngsters, with Alfie Devine leaving for Tottenham Hotspur and Joe Gelhardt leaving for Elland Road.

Leeds are said to have bid for McGurk in January and also made a move for him back in the summer, but failed in their attempts to lure him to West Yorkshire.

You can call yourself a true Wigan Athletic fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Latics quiz

1 of 20 In what year were Wigan Athletic founded? 1930 1931 1932 1933

McGurk is out of contract in the summer, though, and could be set for a move to Elland Road for a tribunal.

According to Alan Nixon, he hasn’t heard any different regarding a move to Elland Road, and Leeds remain on course to complete a deal.

McGurk has scored three goals in five FA Youth Cup matches this season, but is yet to make his debut for the Latics’ first-team.

The Verdict

McGurk is likely to be a player who attracts a lot of interest this summer due to his contract situation.

He needs consider his next move carefully, though. He needs to move to a club who have a clear long-term plan for him going forward as he is only 18.

Although Gelhardt may not have featured an awful lot for Leeds, they are a big club who give younger players chances under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.