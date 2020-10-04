Journalist suggests Charlton facing legal wrangle to complete free agent deal

Charlton are interested in signing left back Ali Koiki, but may need a tribunal to do so, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has claimed.

Kioki is a free agent having left Burnley at the end of last season having rejected a new contract at Turf Moor, and reportedly spent time on trial with Charlton earlier in the summer.

While the Addicks were not in a position to sign players at that time, the recent purchase of the club now means that they are able to do that, and it looks as though that could see them revisit a deal for Koiki.

According to Nixon’s latest update, Charlton are now keen to complete a deal for Koiki, as they look to strengthen their squad.

However, it is thought that Burnley want a fee for Koiki, and given the left-back is still only 21-years-old, it seems that could see the two clubs head for a tribunal over compensation costs owed to the Clarets for training expenses.

BURNLEY. Want a fee for left back Ali Koiki. Out of contract. Wanted by Charlton but needs a tribunal. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 4, 2020

Although Koiki has never made a senior appearance for Burnley, the defender did spend part of the 2018/19 season on loan with Swindon Town, where he made 15 appearances for the then-League Two club.

The Verdict

This could be a useful deal for Charlton to complete.

It does feel as though they could do with a couple of extra signings to give them some strength in depth, and Koiki’s past recruitment by a Premier League team suggests he does have the potential to be a useful option for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Indeed, while there may be some questions about Koiki’s lack of experience, the fact Charlton are still keen on him having had him on trial ought to reduce some concern around that.

As a result, you have to hope that this tribunal will not price Charlton out of a move for the defender, whose decision to turn down a contract with Burnley does suggest he is keen on a move such as this that will give him greater opportunity for first-team football.