Journalist sheds light on player swap deal concerning West Ham and Burnley target in the EFL

There have been talks about a potential swap deal concerning Bournemouth’s Josh King and Burnley’s Matej Vydra but it has not progressed beyond that, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

It was reported on Friday that the Clarets were willing to offer Vydra as part of a player-plus-cash deal to bring King to Turf Moor.

The 28-year-old is out of contract with Bournemouth in the summer and has drawn more Premier League interest this month – with Everton and West Ham United both linked.

With time running out for a January deal to be done, Nixon has reported that discussions have been had over a potential swap move involving King and Vydra.

It is understood, however, that things have not progressed beyond just a conversation.

Burnley are yet to dip their toes into the market this month but it would not be a surprise to see that change soon, as the recent arrivals of new owners ALK Capital will surely have increased their financial clout.

The Verdict

It seems that while a swap deal has been discussed, things haven’t progressed beyond just that, a discussion.

King is a proven forward at Premier League level, having found the net 48 times in the division, and doesn’t seem to be integral to Jason Tindall’s plans this term – having played less than 500 minutes in the league this term – which could make this a deal that works well for both parties.

Bringing Vydra in as his replacement could be a real boost for the Cherries, having fired in hatfuls of goals at Championship level in the past.

It seems, however, that for the time being nothing concrete has been decided, which is good news for West Ham.