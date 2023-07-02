West Ham United are definitely interested in signing Bristol City star Alex Scott.

That is according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who has been discussing the Hammers' interest in the young midfielder with GIVEMESPORT.

Just days ago, it was reported by the Daily Mail that the Hammers were discussing a potential £22 million deal for the 19-year-old.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about West Ham's interest in Alex Scott?

Offering an update on the situation, in conversation with GIVEMESPORT, Sheth confirms the Hammers' interest in Scott, and says the club are doing work behind the scenes for when Declan Rice departs.

Rice is the subject of intense transfer speculation himself at the moment, with a move to Arsenal touted.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "Alex Scott is only 19 years old at Bristol City, and he is a player that West Ham United are definitely interested in."

"He won't cost as much as Palhinha.

"Scott is more for potential, but he is someone they have been looking at and they are interested in.

"They are doing work behind the scenes for when Declan Rice leaves West Ham."

How long does Alex Scott have left on his Bristol City contract?

Despite being just 19-years-old, Bristol City were wise to tie Alex Scott to a relatively long-term deal at a young age.

With his last contract extension coming in 2021, Scott is tied down at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2025.

Of course, that means he has two years remaining on his current deal.

How much will Alex Scott cost this summer?

With Bristol City in no rush to sell this summer due to Scott's contract length, they are in a good position to demand a healthy fee for their young star.

Of course, the club's 'official' valuation is unknown, but recent reports suggest that the Robins value the 19-year-old at a figure around £22 million to £25 million.

Which clubs have been linked with Alex Scott this summer?

The path for West Ham, if they are willing to meet such a valuation, is not exactly clear.

Indeed, there are several sides in the Premier League, aside from the Hammers, who are also keen on Scott.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are one side to also be linked with the 19-year-old for example, as have AFC Bournemouth.

As FLW sources recently revealed, with nobody yet to snap Scott up, the three newly-promoted Premier League sides - Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town - could potentially be tempted to make a move.