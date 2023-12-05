Highlights Leeds United could sign Joe Rodon permanently in January after his impressive performances for the club on loan. His future at Tottenham is uncertain.

Rodon has been a key player for Leeds this season, excelling in interceptions, blocks, clearances, and aerial duels won per 90.

While a £20 million deal may be costly for a Championship club, a compromise could be reached as a permanent move to Leeds would benefit all parties involved.

Leeds United could reportedly attempt to sign Joe Rodon on a permanent basis in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender is currently on loan at Elland Road, where he has cemented himself as a key part of Daniel Farke’s first team squad.

Leeds are aiming to fight for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt and are currently in the mix at the top of the table.

Rodon has made 16 appearances for the Whites so far this season and has become a regular starter since arriving from Spurs.

His future in north London remains up in the air, with Ange Postecoglou seemingly unlikely to want to bring him back into the fold at the new White Hart Lane.

Could Leeds United sign Joe Rodon in January?

Alasdair Gold believes that a permanent deal to move to Leeds could even be agreed in the January window following his excellent start to life in Yorkshire.

The journalist has claimed that Postecoglou has no use for him back at Spurs, which should help facilitate an exit sooner rather than later.

“I think for Joe Rodon, if I’m Joe Rodon I wouldn’t even want to go back to Spurs anyway,” said Gold, via the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast.

“He’s been smashing it at Leeds and I’ve no doubt they want to keep him.

“I wouldn’t be shocked in January if they tried to set up a deal to sign him permanently whether that’s at the end of the season or something, he’s just been phenomenal for them.”

It was previously reported that Rodon would cost £20 million in any potential permanent deal.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds would be willing to pay that kind of figure without having secured Premier League promotion.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Farke’s side will be aiming to close that gap in the coming weeks amid a busy December schedule.

Leeds have won five of their last six games, including a victory over league leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Related Journalist hints at potential future Leeds United transfer Ben Jacobs says it would not be a surprise to see the Whites go in for Ben Brereton-Diaz next summer.

This run of form has raised optimism among supporters that the club can gain promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt in 2024.

The future of Rodon at Leeds may yet depend on it.

Next up for the Whites is a clash away to Blackburn Rovers on 9 December.

Is Joe Rodon worth £20 million?

Rodon has performed superbly for Leeds and is one of the Championship’s standout defenders.

He is leading the way in interceptions, blocks, clearances and aerial duels won per 90, and has an impressive 91.2 per cent pass completion from 69.73 passes attempted each game.

The defender hasn’t quite made it work at Tottenham and so should look to move on, and Leeds has proven a great fit.

A deal worth £20 million may be on the edge of too expensive for a Championship club, but all parties should be looking for a compromise as it is a move that would suit all parties.