Journalist shares significant development as Bristol City step up managerial search

Nigel Pearson is a ‘strong contender’ for the vacant Bristol City job after he was interviewed for the role.

Nigel Pearson is a strong contender to take over at #BristolCity, after being interviewed by the Championship club. Not there yet but negotiations ongoing. Pearson has been out of management since leaving Watford in July 2020 #bcfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) February 21, 2021

The Robins made the decision to sack Dean Holden in the week after an alarming run of form in the past few months. It had no immediate impact, as the side were beaten by Barnsley yesterday, and they are just ten points above the bottom three, with many sides below having games in hand.

Therefore, finding a new boss is a priority, and Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed that productive talks have taken place with Pearson.

Bringing in the 57-year-old would be something of a coup for the Robins, as he has won promotion from this level in the past, and he also did very well with Watford in the previous season, where he was harshly sacked before they were relegated.

Bristol City are back in action in the week when they travel to Middlesbrough.

The verdict

This would be an outstanding appointment for the Robins, as Pearson is surely one of the best candidates they could attract.

He is the sort of no-nonsense character that the club need, as a major shake-up is required to get them back on track.

So, you can imagine that this development has excited the Bristol City fans, and whilst there is clearly still work to do before it’s finalised, it’s certainly encouraging.

