Highlights Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville is reportedly attracting transfer interest ahead of the January window.

Summerville is in impressive form, with 10 goals and six assists to his name in the Championship so far this season.

Journalist Dean Jones has revealed his hunch on what the January window could hold for the Leeds star.

Leeds United will be able to hold on to star attacker Crysencio Summerville until at least the summer, that is the hunch of journalist Dean Jones.

Summerville reportedly attracted plenty of transfer interest in the summer following Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League and is expected to do so once again in January.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano reported in October that Premier League clubs were monitoring the Leeds star ahead of the January window.

Despite that reported interest, though, journalist Dean Jones is not convinced that Summerville will leave Elland Road next month.

In fact, Jones reveals that he has a hunch that Summerville will stay until at least the summer, predicting that he may have better options then, which could include playing in the Premier League with Leeds United once again.

“My hunch is that he stays for the rest of this season because I think you can start to sense that this could be a good moment for Leeds and his goal involvement since October has been outstanding," Jones explained on the Leeds star, via GIVEMESPORT.

“I think he'll be feeling unstoppable too at the moment, which sometimes you wonder if that's something you want to try and hold on to because if you can get to the end of the season in that good form, you might get even bigger opportunities to come if you are to look for a transfer then.

Crysencio Summerville's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Years Club Played Goals Assists 2018 - 2020 Feyenoord 0 0 0 2018/19 FC Dordrecht (Loan) 18 5 1 2019/20 ADO Den Haag (Loan) 22 2 3 2021 - present Leeds United 60 14 9

"Or, you might even be looking at playing in the Premier League with Leeds again.

"So yeah, let's wait and see, but I think Leeds will be okay for the time being.”

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 stats

Jones' comments will come as a relief to Leeds United who will surely want to keep hold of the player for the rest of the season.

Despite links with a move away in the summer, the Colombian has got his head down for the Whites this season and has so far played an important role for Leeds.

With 19 matches under his belt in the Championship, for example, Summerville has scored ten goals and assisted eight times.

What is most impressive, though, is that the 22-year-old has nine goals and five of those assists in his last 12 league matches.