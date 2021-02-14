Journalist shares interesting Derby County takeover development

There is interest from an American company in Derby County, as the club wait to see if Sheikh Khaled will actually complete his deal to buy the Rams.

Derby. New American interest in poss takeover. Group been over. May have links with MSD Holdings who are club's 'bank' … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 14, 2021

It had been reported back in November that the EFL had approved a deal that would see Mel Morris sell to the member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, however, for whatever reason, it still hasn’t gone through.

Morris has spoken up on the issue though, insisting that an agreement has been reached, but it still hasn’t been finalised.

And, Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that the Championship outfit are attracting interest from the US, with a group that is connected to MSD Holdings.

The club have been in talks with MSD Holdings over the past year, as they have turned to billionaire Michael Dell’s company for short-term loans to help ease any financial issues. That included last month, when the playing squad hadn’t been paid their wages on time in December.

Despite the off-field issues, Wayne Rooney has picked up results as manager, with the team having won four of their last five games to move up to 19th in the table.

The verdict

You can imagine that Derby fans are bored of all this takeover talk, as they’ve been hoping that the deal would’ve gone through a few months ago.

Yet, this is still a positive update, as it shows there is genuine interest in the club if Sheikh Khaled doesn’t complete his takeover.

Ultimately, this situation needs to be resolved as soon as possible, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks and months.

