Journalist shares glowing verdict of “future star” at West Brom

Journalist Carlton Palmer believes that Daryl Dike has an exciting future star at West Brom, in conversation with FLW, with an injury currently halting his progress with the Baggies thus far.

The 21-year-old, who arrived at The Hawthorns from Orlando City in January, enjoyed a prolific loan spell in the Championship last season with Barnsley, scoring nine goals in 19 second-tier outings.

Palmer’s comments follow a claim from West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay that the 21-year-old will go on to be “a future star of the football club, whilst speaking to the Express & Star.

Speaking to FLW about Dike and Gourlay’s comments, Palmer said: “Well, he did really, really well at Barnsley.

“He obviously can score goals in that division. He’s proven that in the past,

I think there was a lot of weight put on his shoulders when he came in, he was the marquee signing, and then he got injured.

“So, I think he could be a future star of the club.”

The verdict

Dike proved to be an exciting talent at Barnsley last season, playing a big role in their eventual play-off finish, with the 21-year-old certainly emerging as one of the more eye-catching deals in the January transfer window.

Not only is he a natural goalscorer but he is an athletic forward who causes lots of problems with his power and pace, whilst he makes intelligent runs for his teammates.

It has been a frustrating start to life in the Midlands, with Dike expected to emerge as an important player for the Baggies next season.

The striker is still in his infancy when it comes to his career, with high-ceiling being an exciting prospect for West Brom fans.