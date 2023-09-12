Highlights Journalist Ben Jacobs warns Manchester United that they won't get Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg on a cheap deal.

Rigg's performances at Sunderland have also caught the attention of arch-rivals Newcastle United.

Sunderland should consider selling Rigg for a high fee and include a sell-on percentage.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has warned Manchester United that they won't be able to lure Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg away from the Stadium of Light for a cut-price deal, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The 16-year-old made his first-team debut when he was just 15 and is now establishing himself as a valuable first-teamer on Wearside despite his age.

He has even managed to get himself on the scoresheet twice this term, scoring in a Carabao Cup defeat against Crewe Alexandra and scoring his first league goal for the club against Southampton just before the international break.

The teenager scored the last of Sunderland's goals in a 5-0 hammering of the Saints and he will have been delighted to have got himself on the scoresheet against the Saints, potentially putting himself in the shop window in the process.

The Black Cats could end up being the victims of their own success with Rigg though because the more first-team appearances he makes, the more interest he's likely to attract from elsewhere and he could have easily departed in the summer.

Manchester United pull out of £3m deal for Chris Rigg

The Red Devils had the opportunity to wrap up a £3m deal for teenager Rigg in the summer, according to Alan Nixon.

However, the same journalist has revealed that the Black Cats' asking price and the player's wages proved to be too much in the end.

The Red Devils' decision not to pursue a move for Rigg could come back to haunt them considering his potential, but they could potentially move for the 16-year-old during the winter transfer window in January.

What warning has Ben Jacobs sent to Manchester United on Chris Rigg?

Jacobs has revealed that United have scouted and tracked the player, with Newcastle United also interested in the player.

Despite his reasonably low valuation of £3m in the summer, Jacobs believes he wouldn't be a cheap addition for either team.

He told Give Me Sport: "He has a lot of energy and stamina. He has a very high ceiling and would, of course, be available because of Sunderland's situation and his potential at relative value.

"It wouldn't necessarily be a cut-price or bargain fee in any way, but we're in a market where virtually every talent is between £20million and £30million or significantly more in the case of players like Moises Caicedo.

"I don't think that Rigg would be anywhere near that."

How much should Sunderland be looking to sell Chris Rigg?

Firstly, they should be looking to get him tied down to a new deal rather than sell him because his valuation is only likely to increase in the coming years.

However, he has less than two years left on his scholarship deal and this is why the Black Cats need to be willing to cash in on him at some point if he won't sign a long-term deal when he's 17.

They should be looking to sell him for more than £3m though and should be including a big sell-on percentage into any agreement.

Even if it brings the fee down slightly, that sell-on percentage could raise a lot of revenue in the future.

They are in a reasonably strong negotiating position at this point and they need to make full use of that in January if they do opt to cash in on him.