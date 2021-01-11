Journalist rules out Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United transfer agreement this January

Nottingham Forest will not be signing Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United this winter.

Gayle is currently on the books with the Premier League side, but isn’t exactly at the forefront of Steve Bruce’s plans, with speculation always surrounding his future when the transfer window comes around.

He’s excelled in the Championship before with the Magpies, as well as West Brom (on loan at the Hawthorns in 2018/19).

Did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 Did Nottingham Forest sign Zach Clough for more or less than £1million? More Less

However, Sarah Clapson has confirmed that Forest will not be in the mix to sign Gayle this winter despite previously having interest in the 30-year-old.

She wrote in a Q&A with Nottingham Live: “Gayle’s been on Forest’s radar before, but can’t see it happening this window. Been linked with West Brom, and sure I saw Crystal Palace in the mix as well.

“Personally, also not sure Gayle would be the answer. For me, it’s more about creating chances.”

Chris Hughton’s two main attacking options at the moment at Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor.

In a difficult campaign, Grabban has scored twice in 12 league appearances. However, he did score 20 times last season, underlining just how prolific he can be at this level of football.

Taylor has scored four times in the league, whilst he was also the difference on Saturday in the FA Cup as the Reds beat Cardiff City.

The Verdict

Gayle is a top striker at Championship level. However, it’s not as if Forest don’t have good options.

Fully fit and firing, Grabban is a superb striker to have and similar to Gayle in terms of his record in the EFL.

Taylor is different, but he’s still a good alternative.

Ultimately, going after Gayle would leave Forest with too many high-profile players competing for a position and Hughton has to avoid that.

There are more pressing concerns with this Forest squad at the moment.

Thoughts? Let us know!