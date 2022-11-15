Journalist reveals Wigan Athletic preference in managerial search as talks begin

Wigan Athletic are keen to appoint a manager who has experience under their belt, according to the belief of Alan Nixon yesterday evening (14/11; 7:30pm).

That could automatically rule former Wigan player Shaun Maloney out of the race, with the 39-year-old spending just a matter of months at Scottish Premiership side Hibernian before being dismissed from the role earlier this year.

However, it could potentially open up a door to others, with ex-Blackpool boss Neil Critchley believed to be a strong candidate in the race to become Leam Richardson’s successor at the DW Stadium, though they may face competition from Luton Town who are also on the prowl for a new manager.

He isn’t likely to be the only iron in the fire for the Latics though, with Rob Edwards, Duncan Ferguson, Robbie Fowler and Mick McCarthy also reported to be under consideration by officials at the recently promoted club.

According to Nixon (14/11; 10:44am), talks have already started with managerial candidates and that may the winner an excellent chance to put his stamp on the first-team squad if an appointment can be wrapped up reasonably quickly.

The club can arguably afford to take its time though, considering they aren’t back in action until next month when they travel to Millwall.

The Verdict:

They should look to appoint a young manager considering how well the likes of Russell Martin and John Eustace have done at Swansea City and Birmingham City so far this season.

Previous giants like reported candidate McCarthy, Neil Warnock and Chris Hughton were all dismissed last term and although that may not tarnish their reputation too much, their sackings just go to show that a huge amount of experience doesn’t always pay dividends.

Both Cardiff and Nottingham Forest both went on to do well following McCarthy and Hughton’s departures, with the latter doing especially well as they won promotion back to the Premier League.

Someone with a bit more experience than Maloney as a head coach would be ideal though, even with the 39-year-old having a connection to the club and potentially being able to inject new ideas.

This is why someone like Critchley would be ideal if they can get a deal over the line for him, although it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Luton beat them to his signature considering the Hatters’ current position.