Tottenham Hotspur have taken an interest in Burnley boss Vincent Kompany because he has a "very unique outlook" on how to play, according to journalist Dean Jones who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The 37-year-old managed to change the Clarets' style of play very quickly last year and was able to do so because of a rebuild during the previous summer transfer window, with many former key players leaving and several arriving.

Trusted to put his stamp on the squad, his faith has paid dividends with the Lancashire outfit sealing the Championship title on Tuesday evening and looking as though they will be a formidable force in the top flight if they can strengthen.

What is the latest news on Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Vincent Kompany?

The Belgian was previously believed to be at the top of Spurs' shortlist - but he could be just one of several candidates in the frame to take over in the summer following the end of Ryan Mason's interim spell.

In a potential blow for Daniel Levy though, Kompany is reportedly prepared to reject an offer from Tottenham to stay at his current side and that could force the North London outfit to look elsewhere for a new manager.

There were reportedly reservations from Spurs' end about the ex-Manchester City captain's lack of experience anyway - and the 37-year-old could potentially sign a new contract at Burnley to all but confirm that he's staying at Turf Moor.

Dean Jones' revelation

Despite potential doubts about Kompany because of his lack of managerial experience, Tottenham are clearly admirers and journalist Jones has provided insight into why they are keen on him.

He told Give Me Sport: "I think the most surprising person they have seriously considered is Vincent Kompany but what I have discovered is why he really is so highly thought of.

"Yes of course part of this is that Burnley won promotion but within football circles there has already been admiration for the tactical implementations he used in his time with Anderlecht.

"He was very adaptable and creative in his team structure and playing patterns and one contact close to Spurs said they are impressed by the fact he has a very unique outlook on how to play and that’s why he has been considered."

Should Vincent Kompany's style persuade Tottenham to make a move?

That uniqueness could help Spurs to thrive during the early stages of his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - because Kompany hasn't managed in the Premier League before so top-tier oppositions won't be used to the way his side's style.

But how long he would last in the English capital would depend on whether he has an answer when the opposition try and stifle the way they play.

Expectations are very high in North London despite the fact Tottenham haven't won a major trophy in quite a while - and it would probably be easier for Kompany if he stayed where he was.

He already has credit in the bank at Turf Moor after an exceptional start to life in Lancashire and with this in mind, he would probably get more time to try and turn things around at Burnley if things get tough than he would at Spurs.

With this in mind, the Belgian should look to stay where he is but considering his success this season, you wouldn't blame Levy if he did want to make a move for him.