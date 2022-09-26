Journalist reveals whether Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is in contention for AFC Bournemouth job

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is not one of the names under consideration for the AFC Bournemouth managerial vacancy at this stage, according to this morning’s Twitter update from talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The 54-year-old enjoyed a decent start to life at the Riverside Stadium when he was appointed manager of the Teesside outfit last November, with the players responding well to his new methods after seeing him succeed Neil Warnock.

They even managed to reach the quarter-final of the FA Cup and came within five points of securing a top-six spot, not a bad achievement considering they were in the bottom half of the division when he took over.

If you love Middlesbrough, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Boro moments

1 of 28 Who did Middlesbrough beat in the semi-finals of the League Cup in 2004? Southampton Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal

Following a mixed summer for Boro though, things haven’t exactly gone smoothly this term with the club currently sitting in the relegation zone after 10 league games, not the start they were expecting considering how they performed last season and the signings they have made in recent months.

He has been linked with the Bournemouth job recently though following the departure of Scott Parker, though caretaker boss Gary O’Neil is currently doing a fine job at the Vitality at this stage.

And Crook believes he isn’t on the Cherries’ managerial shortlist at this stage despite his past achievements, with his start to this season potentially ruling him out of the running.

The Verdict:

Considering he’s worked with Marcus Tavernier before, he could find his feet quickly at the Vitality if he was to make the move and from Bournemouth’s point of view, this wouldn’t be a bad appointment at all.

He may have endured a poor start to this season and should take some of the responsibility for that – because although he hasn’t got all the signings he would have wanted – some of his tactical decisions have been questionable.

But looking at his whole career, he has been an incredibly successful manager and took Sheffield United to new levels, so he could be a man that helps to make the Cherries a solid top-tier outfit if he was to arrive on the south coast.

Leaving O’Neil in charge at this stage will provide stability though and that can only help the south coast outfit in their quest to keep putting points on the board, the most important thing at this stage.

And if their caretaker boss continues to do well, he should be given until the World Cup to prove himself before a decision is taken. Waiting until the World Cup period will give a potential appointment more time to implement his ideas to those first-teamers that aren’t in Qatar.