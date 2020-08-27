Journalist reveals what Sheffield Wednesday must do to sign Wigan man

Sheffield Wednesday will sign Wigan forward Josh Windass if they pay a fee in the region of £450,000, the amount that the Latics owe Rangers for the player, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Windass spent the second half of last season on loan at Hillsborough – scoring three times in nine appearances.

It appears he impressed during his time with the Owls as they’re thought to be keen on signing him permanently.

Wigan are not in a strong place to negotiate, having gone into administration and suffered relegation following the subsequent 12-point deduction, and Nixon has revealed what needs to happen for the deal to be completed.

He has reported that Wednesday will get their man if they pay the money that Wigan currently owe Rangers for the 26-year-old – believed to be around £450,000.

It is understood that the Owls have been told what they need to do to get a deal over the line, with Nixon suggesting there is a good chance that the move will happen.

Windass joined Wigan from Rangers in August 2018 but it appears the North West club are yet to fully pay for that move.

The Englishman scored nine times and added four assists in 56 appearances for the Latics before joining the Owls on loan in January.

The Verdict

Windass added some extra dynamism to the Wednesday squad after his arrival in the winter window and he clearly appears to have impressed Garry Monk and his coaching staff.

After a significant number of players left as free agents earlier this summer, signing the 26-year-old makes a lot of sense for the Owls – particularly for this price.

Around £450,000 for a player of Windass’ ability is an excellent deal, particularly as he’s someone the coaching staff seem to be keen on and looked to have settle well last season.