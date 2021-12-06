Journalist reveals what he believes Valerien Ismael will do at West Brom in the January transfer window

West Brom are eager to strengthen their side in January in a bid to try and catch up to both Fulham and Bournemouth in the automatic promotion places – and journalist Joe Masi has revealed via the Express and Star YouTube channel that the side are hopeful of adding ‘one or two more additions’ to their team.

The Baggies have been right up near the top of the table so far in the Championship this year but it hasn’t been enough for boss Valerien Ismael or the club’s fans, who will no doubt feel they should be closer to both the Cottagers and the Cherries.

Instead, the two teams above them in the league table have opened up a gap between themselves and West Brom, with Bournemouth now six points clear of them in second.

Although the club have also lost only one of their last five second tier fixtures, they have struggled to score much and struggled to also turn draws into wins as of late.

It means that many Baggies fans and the manager included will already have one eye on the winter transfer window and the chance to strengthen their side even more – and journalist Joe Masi has now revealed via the Express and Star YouTube channel that Ismael is indeed hopeful of ‘one or two additions’ in January.

He said: “We spoke to Ismael yesterday – pregame on Friday – asked him about transfers and he said he is confident of additions. I think he believes that he will get one or two players next month that will improve this side. We imagine one of those will be a striker, an out and out centre-forward, a goalscorer hopefully.”

If that is true and the Baggies can land some extra faces – particularly in the striking department – then it could be a huge boost to the side and could certainly help them try and challenge for an automatic promotion spot in the second half of the campaign.

The Verdict

West Brom are not a bad team by any stretch of the imagination. They have players on their bench that other sides in the league would love to have in their starting eleven.

However, there is certainly a worry for the club in terms of goalscoring and the ability to bag goals on a regular basis. It is an area that is certainly likely to be addressed in January and it appears that boss Ismael certainly believes he can do the business and get in some of the faces he wants when the window opens its doors.