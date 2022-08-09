Journalist reveals West Ham’s transfer stance on Blackburn Rovers star with player open to Sevilla move

West Ham United are not ruling out a summer move for Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton-Diaz at this stage, according to journalist Dean Jones who revealed this news to Give Me Sport.

The Chilean was a prolific figure under Tony Mowbray last term, recording 22 goals in 37 league appearances as he managed to fill the void Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott had created with their departures from Ewood Park.

This excellent season also included success at an international level with Brereton-Diaz establishing himself as a key part of Chile’s international side – and has started this season brilliantly as well.

He may not have been able to get on the scoresheet during the opening league game of the 2022/23 campaign – but he scored a crucial goal against Swansea City last weekend to put Rovers in pole position to claim all three points in South Wales – taking the ball down well before executing a brilliant dink over Andy Fisher.

Unfortunately for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, he only has one year left on his deal at Ewood Park, with a 12-month extension option being triggered on his deal this summer to keep him in Lancashire.

Football League World understands Wolverhampton Wanderers have launched an enquiry for his services – and transfer insider Jones has now revealed that the Hammers may still be in the race to recruit the 23-year-old.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said: “I think Brereton Diaz is the one to probably look out for. They still feel that he’s offering some value.

“I know that there’s interest abroad, though, for him, and he’s interested in Sevilla. So, Brereton Diaz has got decisions to make himself at the moment, but West Ham are not totally ruling that idea out.”

The Verdict:

It’s interesting to note that Brereton-Diaz is open to a move to Sevilla and with the 23-year-old potentially being more comfortable with the Spanish language now, this is a move he could certainly make.

The Hammers would also be wise to keep tabs on him because if he can impress during the early stages of this season, he’s someone that may be worth putting in a bid for as they potentially look to add even more attacking firepower up top.

David Moyes’ side would probably benefit from that injection of firepower and depth up front, especially with the Premier League outfit playing in Europe again this season.

For Blackburn, this isn’t exactly a brilliant situation for them because as shown on Saturday, he can be a real game-changer in his prime and could be crucial to a potential promotion push this term.

However, with just one year left on his contract and the 23-year-old not looking likely to put pen to paper on fresh terms anytime soon, it may be worth cashing in on him this summer to avoid the risk of losing him for free next year.