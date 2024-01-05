Highlights Leicester City probably won't terminate Akgun and Casadei's loan spells this month.

Both players haven't made a huge impact at the King Power Stadium, but haven't performed too poorly.

The Foxes may want to keep the pair to limit movement in January.

Leicestershire Live journalist Jordan Blackwell doesn't believe Leicester City will terminate Yunus Akgun and Cesare Casadei's loan spells this month if they have the option to.

Akgun is currently on loan from Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray, but his impact and game time at the King Power Stadium have been limited so far this season.

Making 14 appearances for the club this term, he has registered two assists in the process, but has been unable to find the back of the net himself during that time.

Perhaps that shouldn't be a huge surprise considering he has been a substitute in many of his appearances, something that hasn't allowed him to get into a rhythm.

Casadei, meanwhile, has been the subject of criticism from some Leicester fans on social media following his temporary switch from Chelsea.

Scoring against Cardiff City and Rotherham United, he has managed to get himself on the scoresheet twice in 21 league appearances, but that hasn't been enough for him to impress some supporters.

And it's fair to say some of their other summer signings have made more of an impact, including Abdul Fatawu.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Blackwell on Akgun and Casadei: "I can't see that happening"

Considering the pair haven't made the biggest impact at Leicester, and with fellow promotion candidates Leeds United seeing Djed Spence return to Tottenham Hotspur, there may be speculation about Akgun and Casadei's future.

But Blackwell doesn't think Leicester will end their loan spells if they have the option to.

Responding to a question on the Leicestershire Live website, he wrote: "I can't see that happening, no.

"I don't know the ins and outs of the loan contracts to know whether City would have to pay to make that happen, but I also don't think there is any desire to.

"I wouldn't say either has performed poorly overall. I think they've been okay.

"But they've definitely not been on the level of many of the other players and that's why I do think that if there is room to do so, City will want to sign another midfielder."

Leicester City shouldn't terminate Yunus Akgun or Cesare Casadei's loan deals

The pair only have to look at Patson Daka to see that they can turn things around quickly.

Daka wasn't an important part of the first team previously - but he has shown real class in recent times.

Manager Enzo Maresca needs to retain faith in both of them because they both have the potential to be assets at this level.

Casadei is still learning as a young player and will only get better.

And in terms of Leicester as a whole, they probably won't want to rock the boat with too much movement this month, so keeping the pair at the King Power Stadium would be a good decision.