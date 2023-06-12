Newcastle United are progressing well in talks for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to journalist Rudy Galetti who revealed this information to Give Me Sport.

The 26-year-old has been on the Magpies' wishlist for some time now, with Eddie Howe's side holding an interest in him during the previous summer window, though they were unsuccessful in their quest to lure him to St James' Park.

But the Foxes' relegation could potentially put them in a much stronger position to go on and seal a deal for the England international, who will surely be keen to remain at the top level to ensure he remains within Gareth Southgate's thoughts.

Southgate didn't hand him that opportunity to shine at an international level on a plate, he had to work hard to secure a spot in the Three Lions' squad and will need to continue thriving at the highest possible level to retain his spot in the squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Recording 10 goals and nine assists in 30 league appearances last term, he certainly deserves to remain in England's senior squad, but a return to the top flight is surely a must this summer.

What is James Maddison's contract situation?

The attacking midfielder only has one year left on his contract at the King Power Stadium - and that is a boost for interested teams who may be able to lure him away from the Midlands for a cheaper fee because of that.

Newcastle seem to be the leaders in the race at this moment in time - but Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be keen and both won't want to spend too much on an individual player this summer as they look to make their budgets stretch.

What is the latest on Newcastle United's pursuit of James Maddison?

Yesterday's Sky Sports report was a promising sign for the Magpies - and Galetti also gave an update on this pursuit.

He told Give Me Sport: "The talks between Newcastle and Leicester over James Maddison are progressing well, even if not at a great pace.

"I’m told Newcastle want to strengthen every role of their squad after the qualification for next season’s Champions League and they are working on multiple deals."

How much should Newcastle United be looking to pay for James Maddison?

Considering his contract situation, they shouldn't really be looking to spend much more than £40m on him and even that seems steep for a player who only has one year remaining on his deal.

Regardless of whether Leicester are promoted or not, it would be difficult to see the 26-year-old staying at the King Power Stadium beyond next summer due to this interest in him, so the Foxes should be looking to cash in on him now.

Newcastle may need to pay a bit extra than they would want to so they can try and ensure they beat Tottenham to his signature but with their summer budget reportedly standing at £75m, they shouldn't bid too much on him.

With that budget in mind, they should probably be focusing on recruiting hidden gems rather than signing a few established and well-known players.

However, Maddison is a superb player and would certainly give some of their starting midfielders a run for their money, so Newcastle should be looking to keep the 26-year-old on their wishlist for now.