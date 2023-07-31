Highlights Everton's interest in signing Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United may depend on whether they can sell a player to fund the move.

Gnonto's is reportedly keen to depart Elland Road.

While Gnonto is a promising youngster, the Toffees should consider their budget and prioritise players who can improve their league position next season.

Journalist Paul Brown believes Everton won't be able to sign Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto this summer unless Sean Dyche makes a player sale at Goodison Park, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The Italian has already appeared for his nation at a senior international level - and that may have contributed to the Toffees' interest in the player - who was a shining light for the Whites last season despite their relegation.

Dyche's side narrowly avoided the drop themselves following a crucial 1-0 victory against AFC Bournemouth on the final day of the season - and will now be looking to bring in players that can guide them to a much more comfortable finish at the end of next term.

Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma have both joined - but they require much more attacking firepower in the final third with Moise Kean and Ellis Simms both departing the club.

Tom Cannon has also been linked with a move away, so having players like Gnonto who can contribute offensively could be crucial for the Toffees in their quest to secure their top-flight status for another season.

What is Wilfried Gnonto's stance on his Leeds United future?

With the player only 19 at this stage and having four years left on his contract, it may take a huge amount of money for the Toffees to lure him away from Elland Road.

There isn't believed to be a release clause in his contract either, giving Daniel Farke's side the opportunity to charge whatever they want for him.

Something that could help to bring his price tag down is the Italian's stance on his future, with the winger reportedly keen to seal an exit from the club following their relegation to Championship.

Dyche's side can offer him a return to the Premier League - and that could potentially be enough to persuade Gnonto to seal a switch to Merseyside.

Will Everton sign Wilfried Gnonto?

Although reporter Brown didn't rule out a move for Gnonto, he believes the Toffees will need to sell a player to fund this move.

He said: "I would say it's one to watch. I think, at the moment, they would struggle to pay what Leeds are likely to want for Gnonto unless somebody goes.

"If Demarai Gray leaves, they might be able to throw a bit more money at it. But, at the moment, I don't think it's gone any further than the briefest of enquiries to see how much Gnonto might cost.

"I don't think Everton will follow that up unless there's some money coming in."

Should Everton splash out on Wilfried Gnonto?

He's certainly a promising player and that's why it comes as no surprise that the Toffees are reportedly interested in recruiting him.

The 19-year-old will only get better too considering his age and inexperience, so he would definitely be worth looking at if he's in their price range.

However, Dyche's side also need players who are at the peak of their careers and are able to guide the Merseyside club to a much more comfortable league position next term.

Gnonto may be a talented player - but there are no guarantees that he would be able to score regularly if he made the move to Goodison Park.

Investing in promising young players will be important but they also need to make their budget stretch, so this may be a potential move to opt against for the Toffees at this point.