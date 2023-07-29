Highlights Coventry City are still in negotiations to sign forward Denis Dragus, as they look to adequately Viktor Gyokeres and improve their attacking department.

A deal could be worth up to €1.5m.

Dragus is open to staying at his current club.

Coventry City are still in negotiations to secure the signing of Standard Liege forward Denis Dragus, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Sky Blues will be looking to ensure they have replaced Viktor Gyokeres adequately following his move to Sporting Lisbon, with the Sweden international registering 21 league goals last season and playing a huge part in guiding Mark Robins' side to the play-off final in the absence of Callum O'Hare.

They have already brought in Ellis Simms who has prolific on loan at Sunderland last season, with the Everton man's arrival being confirmed even before Gyokeres finalised his move to Portugal.

However, most of the Sky Blues' signings have been defensive this summer and they will surely want to continue improving their attacking department following the arrival of Simms, with the club lacking depth and quality in that area.

What's the state of play in Coventry City's forward area?

Simms could be an excellent asset following a productive loan spell at the Stadium of Light last term - and the young striker also managed to get some Premier League experience under his belt at Goodison Park.

Matt Godden is also an option and has shown how prolific he can be for the Sky Blues, with Fabio Tavares wanting to make a good impression too.

At 22, this may be a crucial season for the latter and he will be desperate to prove his worth.

Other than that, they haven't got too many notable figures in the forward department and this is why they need to strengthen in this area. The pursuit of Dragus makes sense because of this.

What's the latest on Coventry City's pursuit of Denis Dragus?

The player is open to staying in Belgium this summer and this is a bit of a blow for the Sky Blues - but probably not enough of a blow for them to pull out of the race.

Journalist Tavolieri also believes this deal won't be completed by the end of the weekend - but negotiations are ongoing at this point.

The total deal could be worth up to €1.5m, which isn't a huge amount considering how much Gyokeres was sold for earlier this month.

Would Denis Dragus be a good signing for Coventry City?

Dragus hasn't got the most eye-catching stats, but his four goals in 19 appearances in the Belgium top flight last term shouldn't be sniffed at and he also scored six goals in 28 league appearances during the 2021/22 season.

With these stats in mind, you feel the Romanian could get into double figures if given a sufficient opportunity to shine at the Coventry Building Society Arena during the 2023/24 campaign.

10 goals wouldn't be spectacular but with the likes of Simms and Godden likely to be at Robins' disposal as well, he would be more of an asset than a liability if he can get into double figures.

The forward area is certainly one that needs to be addressed again before the summer window closes, so this latest update should be seen as a very encouraging one for the Sky Blues who will be hoping to be in the promotion mix once again when next May comes along.