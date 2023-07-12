Coventry City are not in the race for former Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp at this stage, according to an update from Coventry Live reporter Andy Turner.

The Sky Blues have been linked with the experienced forward along with Hull City, Rotherham United and Derby County, with all four sides potentially wanting to strengthen their attacking department before the transfer window comes to an end.

Thankfully for Sharp, he could be signed after the window closes, having been released from Sheffield United on the expiration of his contract this summer.

Having been an important part of Paul Heckingbottom's plans last season, it seemed possible that he would earn a one-year extension, but that deal was never agreed in the end and the 37-year-old finds himself a free agent as a result.

Yet to be snapped up, this could give the Sky Blues the opportunity to recruit him but they don't seem to have him on their radar.

What's the state of play in Coventry City's forward department?

Viktor Gyokeres is on his way out of the club but they have already recruited a decent replacement, with Ellis Simms making a permanent move from Everton.

However, the departures of other forwards including Martyn Waghorn, Sean Maguire and Tyler Walker make it vital that they continue to add to this area. Fabio Tavares could be a potential option - but he isn't guaranteed to be on top form straight away following his recovery from a severe injury.

The likes of Waghorn, Maguire and Walker weren't too effective during their time in the Midlands - but their lack of depth up top could come back to bite them and this is why someone like Sharp may have been a good addition for Mark Robins.

They do have creative players like Kasey Palmer and Callum O'Hare at their disposal, but without decent depth up top, Coventry won't be able to make full use of the duo.

Another reason why it would be good to see an increased amount of depth in the forward department is because Gus Hamer, who is a valuable contributor in the final third, could be on his way out of the club before the window closes.

Should Coventry City try and seal a move for Billy Sharp?

Although the Sky Blues have some money to spend, they have a few areas they need to address and this is why they should be looking at the free agent and loan markets as well.

They need additions at right wing-back as well as in central defence, with the departure of Michael Rose and their former loanees leaving them very short of options in the latter position.

And as mentioned, their forward area needs to be looked at because they don't have a huge number of options.

Matt Godden and Simms will be useful but even if they only play one up top, they need at least one or two forwards to ensure they can remain effective even when a potential injury crisis hits.

Sharp may only be a short-term option - but he could be a reasonably cheap addition and would be an excellent leader in the dressing room - so he's certainly someone worth considering.