Highlights Wilfried Gnonto wants to move to Everton because he doesn't want to play in the Championship.

There are no other interesting alternatives for Gnonto to leave Leeds, so he is pushing for the move to Everton and has given the green light.

However, Gnonto needs to be careful as Everton may not be the best destination du due to their risk of being relegated.

Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto is keen to move to Premier League side Everton because he doesn't want to play in the Championship, according to Rudy Galetti who spoke to Give Me Sport.

That was made clear when the Italy international made himself unavailable for the Whites' games against Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City, after he and his representatives were told that he wouldn't be sold before the end of the summer transfer window.

He hasn't played for the West Yorkshire side since then and the player has even submitted a transfer request in another attempt to force his way out of the club.

However, the Whites are in a strong position to keep him, not just because they have now cashed in on Tyler Adams which should give them money to spend in the transfer market, but also because the Italian has four years left on his contract at Elland Road.

And with less than two weeks left to go until the transfer window closes, it's looking less and less likely that the 19-year-old will end up sealing a move to Goodison Park.

It has even been claimed that talks between Leeds and the Toffees have collapsed, but there are a mix of reports on whether Sean Dyche's side are still in the race for him.

Why does Wilfried Gnonto want to move to Everton?

Following their 4-0 defeat last weekend, the Toffees may not be the most attractive side to join.

However, they can offer the player top-flight football and potentially boost his chances of appearing regularly at an international level, which has previously been reported as a key reason why he wants to make the switch to Merseyside.

A lack of "interesting" alternative options is another reason why he wants to move to Dyche's side.

That's according to Galetti, who told GMS: "Everton are focused on signing a new offensive player. We’ve previously discussed that Gnonto represents the main target.

"After the initial hesitation of the Italian player, he’s now given the green light for the move, especially because he doesn't want to play in the Championship and also because there are no other interesting alternatives for him to leave Leeds.

"Now, he's out of the squad, and Everton are pushing hard with the player leveraging also on his side to make the move happen."

Is Wilfried Gnonto taking the right stance on a potential move to Everton?

The 19-year-old needs to be careful not to find himself in the same situation this time next year.

It may only be the early stages of the season, but Dyche's side will be at the bottom end of the table if Sunday's performance is anything to go by.

The Toffees have been dangerously close to being relegated in recent years and you feel they will fall through the trap door sooner rather than later unless radical changes are mind.

This is partly why Goodison Park may not be the best destination for Gnonto and he wouldn't be guaranteed a starting spot under Dyche either.

He shouldn't be trying to force a move to Merseyside. Instead, he should be looking to make amends at Elland Road and give his all to his current club.