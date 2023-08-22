Highlights Southampton striker Che Adams should stay with his current club rather than risk a move to Everton, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

Journalist Ryan Taylor believes Southampton striker Che Adams would be better off staying where he is rather than move to Premier League side Everton, speaking to Give Me Sport.

Adams has been in great form so far this season, scoring three goals in his opening three league games of the 2023/24 campaign following the Saints' return to the Championship.

Coming off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City to help the south-coast side pick up some important points, he then started against Plymouth Argyle in Saturday's early kick-off last weekend.

Both Nathan Tella and Adams managed to get themselves on the scoresheet against Steven Schumacher's side to secure a 2-1 victory, which is a more impressive result than many people would give it credit for.

However, Tella and Adams' futures at St Mary's are uncertain because there's still more than a week left to go in the transfer window and Russell Martin's side have shown their willingness to cash in on key players this summer, with Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia all returning to the top flight.

What's the latest on Everton's pursuit of Che Adams?

The Daily Mail believes an agreement is yet to be struck between the Toffees and the Saints for the Scotland international.

Football Insider, meanwhile, have claimed that a medical could be on the horizon after a £15m deal was reportedly agreed in principle.

Some other sections of the media seem to think a deal is close and this could be an important signing for Sean Dyche's side who need more attacking firepower following their struggles to replace Richarlison since his departure last year.

What stance does Ryan Taylor think Che Adams should take on a move to Everton?

Taylor believes the two sides could easily switch divisions in the next 12 months and this is a key reason why he thinks Adams should stay put.

He said: "I think he would be a great asset to Southampton if he were to stay. If I was Adams, I would stay because I think joining Everton right now is a risky move.

"There's no reason why, in 12 months, Everton won't be a Championship club and Southampton couldn't be back in the Premier League.

"I think he needs to rebuild that confidence because he's not had the best Premier League goalscoring record since joining Southampton, so I don't see that as a great move for him."

You have to agree with Taylor because the two sides could easily switch divisions.

The Toffees are a massive club but their recruitment failures have transformed them into a side that is now battling relegation and their owner has overseen this.

They have been flirting with relegation for a while now and it wouldn't be a surprise if they did fall in the second tier at some point.

And if Adams stays with the Saints, that will give him the opportunity to score regularly at a lower level and that's the confidence-booster he may need to be a real asset in the top flight in the future.

A move to the top tier is always tempting - but the striker should hold his nerve and stay put at this stage.