Leicester City midfielder Kasey McAteer is on the radar of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Foxes have taken to life back in the Championship very well, as manager Enzo Maresca has put together a side that looks set to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Leicester were many people’s favourites for promotion this season and it is a tag they have certainly lived up to. They lead the way by seven points as teams like Ipswich Town, Southampton, and Leeds United try and chase them down.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Maresca oversaw many changes to the squad during the summer, but introducing McAteer has also been a smart move and helped Leicester enormously.

The 22-year-old has been a breath of fresh air for the club, so there may not be much surprise to see that teams could potentially be looking at the midfielder.

Ben Jacobs: Spurs looking at Leicester City’s Kasey McAteer

Tottenham have already done business with Leicester City this season, as the Premier League signing came and secured the signature of James Maddison in the summer, while Harry Winks went the other way.

It is believed that Spurs are looking to add more talent to Ange Postecoglou's side, and it now seems that McAteer is someone the club have been looking at.

Jacobs has revealed that Tottenham have been looking at McAteer, and he’s on their radar, but a deal shouldn’t be expected anytime soon.

He told Spurs Chat Podcast, via SpursWeb.com: “The other player Tottenham are looking at, a different type of player to the ones we have mentioned is Kasey McAteer at Leicester, they really like him.

“He started well for Leicester, but then he got an injury, with Leicester flying they’re likely to get promotion to the Premier League. I’m not sure anything is possible there in 2024 just because he’s in the right place for his development.”

Kasey McAteer’s stats this season

The Leicester midfielder first broke into the first team during the 2021/22 season, as he appeared once in the league and once in the FA Cup.

He then spent time on loan at Forest Green before returning to the club and featuring on a handful of occasions in cup competitions.

Last season, McAteer enjoyed a reasonably successful spell at AFC Wimbledon, which helped him prepare for what is truly his breakthrough campaign.

The Leicester City man has played 15 times for the club in all competitions this season, with five goals along the way.

McAteer has had to deal with a big injury in recent weeks and months, but he has just returned to first-team action and will be looking to continue from where he left off.

Kasey McAteer shouldn’t be in a rush to leave Leicester City

McAteer has performed really well this season for Leicester and it looks extremely likely that he will be part of a side that returns to the Premier League.

Therefore, the 22-year-old shouldn’t be in so much of a rush to leave the King Power Stadium, as he will have the chance to play at the very top next season, and a campaign still with the Foxes will likely benefit him.

Finishing the campaign with Leicester and then playing a season in the Premier League, which seems likely, would be much better for McAteer and he would become a better footballer for it.

Once he's got some top flight football under his belt and has hopefully developed further with the Foxes then he should consider a move to a bigger club but right now, it would be a risk to head to somewhere like Spurs, where opportunities are far from guaranteed.