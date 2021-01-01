Journalist reveals Tony Pulis’ plans after criticism from Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis will hold back from publicly responding to Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri’s recent claims for the time being, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Pulis was sacked as manager after just 45 days in charge earlier this week, having won just one of his 10 games at the helm.

Chansiri spoke to the press yesterday on a range of topics and did not hold back in his criticism of the ex-Wednesday boss.

He said (via talkSPORT): “He is the worst one in my club and tried to cause a lot of trouble.

“He was saying if I did not make a decision on his future, he would call in sick.

“He could damage my club. I made the decision not to help him anymore.”

According to Nixon, Pulis will hold back from publicly responding to the Owls owner for the time being.

It is understood that as the 62-year-old’s contract was only until the end of the season his pay-off was minimal.

Reports have indicated that Pulis wanted to leave on mutually agreed terms, therefore waving any compensation, but that the Owls refused and sacked him instead.

The Verdict

Chansiri’s recent remarks threatened to turn Pulis’ exit into a really ugly one but it seems the experienced coach will not be drawn into a response yet.

It’s going to be interesting to hear his thoughts on the situation and his explanation of events when or if he decides to speak about them.

The Welshman’s time at Hillsborough simply did not work out and with just one win in 10 games, you can certainly see why the club have made this decision now.

They need to move on and find the right replacement.