Journalist reveals the truth behind Leeds United’s leaked Adidas kit

Leeds United are said to be pairing up with Adidas in time for next season, and The Athletic’s Phil Hay has said there’s ‘a lot of truth’ behind the design.

Leaked images appeared on social media last week of Leeds’ concept away kits for the 2020/21 season. The images showed a navy blue jersey with a questionable collar, and not every Leeds fan was sold.

No official news has yet been released regarding Leeds’ partnership with Adidas, but speaking in a Q&A on The Athletic’s website, Hay hints at Leeds’ potential deal with Adidas being true:

“I don’t think it’s a million miles away from what they’re thinking about, but I’m not sure the colours in the images did the actual design justice either.”

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Leeds United quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

Leeds have donned Kappa kits since 2015, but have never had jerseys manufactured by Adidas. They’ve had previous ties with both Puma and Nike, but with promotion to the Premier League inevitable, Adidas look to be securing a deal with the Yorkshire club.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will today face Cardiff City in their first game back. It’ll be the first of nine remaining Championship games that stand between Leeds and the promised land, and many expect a routine win for the Whites.

The verdict

Adidas have made some fine kits over the years, though the leaked Leeds kit isn’t one of them. Until there’s any official news then Leeds fans won’t read too much into it, but it looks as though Adidas will be teaming up with Leeds next season.