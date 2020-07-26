Journalist reveals the ‘massive’ fees heading West Brom’s way

West Bromwich Albion are due to pay out several ‘massive’ promotion fees to their player after sealing their Premier League return this week.

Journalist Alan Nixon has revealed the debt incoming for West Brom. They this week secured their return to the Premier League with a 2-2 draw at home to QPR, with Brentford slipping up against Barnsley to help them on their way.

But as their Premier League preparations begin, Slaven Bilic and West Brom will now have to oversee the payouts of players’ contracts regarding promotion to the Premier League:

West Brom. Massive pay out to players for promotion. Looking to spend on Antonee Robinson. Also poss Bright Oseyi Samuel. And a keeper. Leeds players had same size of bonus — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 26, 2020

What’s more is that West Brom still plan on spending well this summer. Wigan’s Antonee Robinson is a wanted man and West Brom could yet move for him, with QPR’s Bright Osayi-Samuel forever in the headlines.

The QPR man was on the verge of joinging Club Brugge earlier in the month, but looks set for a Premier League move instead.

Both Leeds and West Brom have been promoted after a season of the two battling it out in the automatic promotion spots. They’ve been head and shoulders above their competitors throughout, seeing off a late surge from Brentford in the process.

The verdict

There’s always fees and payouts involved in promotion from the Championship, but West Brom have been planning their return and the subsequent promotion fees shouldn’t be too much of a burden.

Given the state of football though, West Brom could find themselves running into financial hardship just like any club. It’ll be interesting to see their recruitment strategy this summer.