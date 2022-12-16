Journalist reveals surprise initial West Brom player concerns after appointment of Carlos Corberan

Carlos Corberan has enjoyed a positive spell in charge of West Brom so far having overseen four wins from his first five games in charge at The Hawthorns.

The Spaniard has completely transformed the mood at the club with many more optimistic about their chances this season.

This is despite at one point slipping to the bottom of the table with Corberan slowly lifting them up the table with each passing game. He’s built the team on solid principles which served him incredibly well at Huddersfield and will no doubt continue to mould the side into his philosophy.

However, reports claim that there was some uncertainty surrounding Corberan and his methods, with several players admitting concern about the former Leeds coach’s training style.

John Percy of The Telegraph reported that some players were hesitant about the appointment of Corberan, suggesting it could be a repeat of Valerien Ismael.

“It is understood that some players were initially concerned that Corberan’s training methods and high-energy football would be too similar to Valerien Ismael, who was dismissed after seven months last season.

“Yet the Spaniard has proved a popular appointment and the improvement since Steve Bruce’s departure has been tangible.”

Corberan certainly has the players playing for badge again with the win against Sunderland a highlight of that. It would have been a game that West Brom lost eight weeks ago, but with a shrewd substitution from Corberan, they won the game.

Both Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike scored to give West Brom the three points which highlight Corberan’s ability to change games but also the trust he has in his players.

With the uncertainty on the pitch, having a manager everyone can get behind will no doubt take the heat away from the club with many optimistic as opposed to worried about relegation.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Ben Foster Yes No

The Verdict

The concerns were fair from the players considering Corberan’s past Marcelo Bielsa links. But he plays a different style of football to Ismael and is more willing to be flexible tactically with his team as he’s shown already.

He identifies strengths and builds upon which is why Huddersfield were so successful last season. They had a solid team with a player in Sorba Thomas who possessed an exceptional delivery and they played into that.

The club have pulled off a coup in attracting Corberan and for as long as off-field matters don’t impact things on the pitch, things may well start to look up again for the Baggies.