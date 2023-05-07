Huddersfield Town secured their Championship status on Thursday night following a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Neil Warnock has masterminded Huddersfield's survival, yet the 74-year-old isn't planning on sticking around for the 2023/24 season and has all-but confirmed he will be leaving the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers, then, will be on the lookout for a new manager or head coach, which is the first job for prospective new owner, Kevin Nagle.

Who is in the frame to replace Warnock at Huddersfield?

According to Alan Nixon in The Sun, one man on Huddersfield's radar is Barnsley manager, Michael Duff.

However, there are hurdles for Huddersfield if they want to appoint the 45-year-old, even beyond the fact that Barnsley are heading for the League One play-offs and could be in the same division as Huddersfield next season.

Nixon writes on Twitter: "Duff is a strong shout by compo (compensation) is large (to get him out of Barnsley)."

Duff has led Barnsley to fourth in the League One table this season, with the Tykes in contention for automatic promotion up until the final weeks of the regular season. They are heading for the play-offs with Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and one of Derby County or Peterborough United.

Ian Evatt is at the helm of one of those clubs, Bolton, and another that Nixon has discussed in the conversations regarding the Huddersfield vacancy.

He notes how a new deal at Bolton for Evatt, until the summer of 2026, pretty much shuts down that chatter.

What next for Huddersfield?

Warnock confirmed his pending Huddersfield exit in the wake of Thursday's 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

He said: "I couldn’t do 10 months of this. I’ll be back in February, the end of February somewhere. You’ll all say ‘not again’, and I’ll be there with a full head of hair. I’ll be back somewhere I’m sure because she (Sharon) will get fed up with me being at home.

"The job is done now here for me, I’ve really enjoyed it. I didn’t want to leave it in the wrong situation by getting relegated. I didn’t want to finish on that."

That's despite Nagle's praise for him following relegation:

Nagle is waiting for his takeover to receive the necessary green-light, before focus switches onto planning for next season and recruiting a new manager.

Nixon also states on Twitter: "Hearing good reports on the Nagle chap. See who he brings in. Had a result with the club staying up."