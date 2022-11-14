Journalist reveals Steven Gerrard’s chances of becoming next Wigan Athletic manager

Journalist Alan Nixon has all-but shut down speculation that Steven Gerrard could become Wigan Athletic‘s next manager.

The Latics are looking for a permanent boss having relieved Leam Richardson of his duties last week – just a couple of weeks after he penned a contract extension at the DW Stadium.

Despite leading the Latics to promotion back to the Championship earlier in the year, Richardson was disposed after results spiralled, and now the Bahrain-based owners are looking for the individual to replace him.

Names such as Neil Critchley and ex-midfielder Shaun Maloney have been linked, but a surprising one in the form of Gerrard entered betting markets recently and has made a major move to being close to favouritism.

The Liverpool legend has only recently left his role at Aston Villa after being sacked, and from Nixon’s three-word update of ‘Don’t think so’ in response to a question posed to him if Gerrard is in the frame at the DW Stadium, then it’s safe to say that he will not be taking up his next role with the Championship strugglers.

The Verdict

It would not have made much sense if Gerrard’s next role were to be at Wigan, truth be told.

He has just left a job where he spent a heck of a lot of money, and at Wigan it’s not only a step down in division but also he would be under tight financial constraints.

His stock has definitely decreased due to his performance as Villa boss, but not to the point where he should be one of the bookies favourites for the Latics role.

It looks like Wigan will be looking elsewhere, and they have time on their side to make the right move with a month until their next fixture.