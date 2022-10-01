Journalist reveals Sheffield United ownership update

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah is open to listening to offers for the Blades and will even sell the club if his valuation is met, according to Yorkshire Live journalist Nathan Hemmingham.

The Blades previously looked as though they were going to undergo major changes earlier this year when it was revealed that a bid from Henry Mauriss was accepted, with the US businessman looking set to take charge of the South Yorkshire outfit at that point.

However, a finalised takeover deal has failed to materialise and this has created uncertainty regarding the future of the club, though their current owner has continued to invest in Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Not only did he sanction a move for Anel Ahmedhodzic – but several other signings too and that will help to put many United supporters’ minds at rest in terms of where the club is heading.

Yorkshire Live reporter Hemmingham has admitted that there isn’t a long queue of potential investors willing to take on a role at Bramall Lane at this stage, potentially leaving Prince Abdullah in charge for the foreseeable future.

The latter may not see that as a bad thing though, with Heckingbottom’s side currently favourites to get themselves back to the Premier League after a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign.

The Verdict:

Although many United supporters may have wanted to see the Blades spent more in recent times, something that’s understandable following the sale of Aaron Ramsdale last year, they seem to be in a reasonably stable position at this point, both on and off the field.

At the moment, the second-tier promotion favourites have a very strong squad, though they may have wanted to address a couple of positions before the summer window deadline passed.

The right wing-back area is one of those, though Jayden Bogle is working his way back to full fitness and with that, the decision not to bring in another right wing-back may have paid off.

Similar can be said in the goalkeeping department with Adam Davies previously out injured – but with him and Jordan Amissah able to challenge Wes Foderingham when all are fully fit – they may have a sufficient amount of depth in this department too.

John Fleck’s broken leg is a big blow – but you would certainly back the South Yorkshire side to be able to bring in another midfielder during the January window if needed – especially if Sander Berge leaves as well.

Prince Abdullah’s reluctance to let go of Berge may or may not be a good thing for the Blades – but it certainly shows the former is still attached to the club and that’s a good sign.

And surely it will only be a matter of time before they attractive serious investors – because the club has a huge amount of potential.