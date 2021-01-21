Journalist reveals Premier League side yet to make key move to sign Derby County player

Derby County are yet to receive an offer from Burnley to sign Jason Knight.

A report from The Sun earlier this month suggested that Knight may have to be sold this month as Derby look to solve a cashflow problem that’s emerged as the club’s proposed takeover continues to stall.

However, as we enter the final 10 days of the transfer window, there’s been little movement in terms of Knight.

That’s despite the fact that there is Premier League interest in the midfielder.

Alan Nixon has provided an update on Burnley’s interest in doing a transfer, suggesting on Twitter that before there’s any progress, the Clarets have to make an offer to Derby.

Make an offer … https://t.co/yFwfUfhjOO — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 20, 2021

Knight, 19, has made 24 appearances in the Championship this season and has scored two goals.

Wayne Rooney is now in permanent charge of the Rams, with the new boss opting to hand Knight the captain’s armband in their previous two fixtures.

The first was a 1-0 defeat to Rotherham United, but the second was a 1-0 win over AFC Bournemouth as Knight guided the side to a win over the promotion-chasing Cherries.

The Verdict

It’s interesting that since the report linking Knight with a move away from the club, Rooney has made him captain of the side.

That is maybe a message to Derby that he doesn’t want to lose the talented 19-year-old.

However, as we know, money talks and if a bid comes in, it will be interesting to see how Derby react.

Yet, as Nixon states, those in the Premier League like Burnley, who are interested, haven’t made their move yet.

With the window ticking down, they are running out of time.

