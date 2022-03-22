Journalist reveals potential West Brom plans for Andy Carroll

West Brom have finally found some rhythm under new boss Steve Bruce and have begun to rack up the points and the wins – and one name who has featured prominently for the Baggies has been Andy Carroll.

The striker recently bagged a goal in his side’s 2-2 draw with Huddersfield and has led the line in both a one-man and two-man strikeforce since Bruce took the reins at the Hawthorns.

Considering West Brom’s current striking situation, it has been Carroll who has been relied upon most of all by the club in recent weeks but his contract is due to come to an end soon. Because of his age and having only joined the club in January, the player has been working on short-term contracts.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-West Brom players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has Kamil Grosicki ever played for a club in France? Yes No

It means that he might not be spending too much longer with the Baggies – but according to Pete O’Rourke via GiveMeSport, he could soon see his contract extended and his stay at the Hawthorns increased. The journalist has revealed that the manager’s previous link-up with the attacker at Newcastle means that he is very familiar with how the player works and that it could lead to another fresh deal.

The 33-year-old’s contract runs out in the summer and if he doesn’t agree a new contract by then, he will be able to find a new team. That might not be necessary though, with O’Rourke telling GiveMeSport: “We know Steve Bruce knows all about him from their time together at Newcastle.

“He’s only on a short term contract, so another short term contract could be on the cards.”

A short-term deal might not be too hard to strike up for West Brom and if they do fancy keeping him as an attacking option, then a deal could perhaps be done either now or at the end of the season.

The Verdict

Andy Carroll hasn’t been the most prolific option in attack and he hasn’t always looked impressive for West Brom and Reading this season but he could certainly be a good option for them going forward.

If they can keep the striker on a cheap deal going forward, then his experience and know-how could certainly help them out. The Baggies do have attacking options in their squad – namely Daryl Dike and Karlan Grant – and that might mean Carroll ends up only a bit time player when they are both fit.

However, he has been able to step in while the former Barnsley man has been sidelined and hasn’t fared too badly. Whilst he hasn’t been able to score too frequently, he has still been a handful for opposition defences.

Steve Bruce is also, as stated by O’Rourke, familiar with the player. That stands him in good favour going forward and because of this familiarity, it could end up landing him a new contract with the club.