Highlights Leicester City could make a £6m bid for Ilias Chair before the transfer window closes.

Chair has two years left on his contract at QPR.

Chair is a talented player who could thrive at Leicester City and contribute to their success. He offers versatility and could be a valuable addition to their attacking lineup.

Leicester City could still launch a £6m bid for Queens Park Rangers key man Ilias Chair before the summer transfer window closes, according to Darren Witcoop.

You feel the Foxes are one side that are destined to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes considering the money they have generated from the sales of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

The Foxes were previously in desperate need of more wingers with Barnes departing - and they have addressed this issue with Yunus Akgun and Abdul Fatawu arriving on loans from Galatasaray and Sporting Lisbon.

However, they could lose attacking firepower between now and 11pm with Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka both being linked with moves away from the King Power Stadium.

In terms of potential incomings, Chair is someone who's high up on Maresca's wishlist at this point, with Moroccan able to play out wide and in an advanced midfield role.

Bringing in another winger may not be the worst idea - but they could benefit more from having an advanced midfield.

How long does Ilias Chair have left on his contract at QPR?

Gareth Ainsworth may face a real battle to hold on to Chair today - but the midfielder has two years left on his contract at Loftus Road and that should allow the West London side to take a tough stance at the negotiating table.

They have also already cashed in on some key players this summer, with Rob Dickie heading to Bristol City and Seny Dieng also making a move away, joining league rivals Middlesbrough.

That could potentially give them the license to retain Chair - and they may be more willing to cash in on Chris Willock at this point considering he has less than a year left on his deal in the English capital.

The R's won't want to lose him for free - but they are at risk of doing so if they don't cash in on him either today or during the January transfer window.

But with teams knowing they may be able to lure Willock away from Loftus Road for free next summer, it would be a surprise if any big bids came in for him in January.

Should Leicester City make a move for Ilias Chair?

Chair is an excellent player to have at this level and when on top form, he can be a world-beater.

His consistency would determine how successful his spell at the King Power Stadium would be though.

Considering he would be part of a side this season that are likely to be fighting at the right end of the division, he could enjoy a successful first campaign in the Midlands.

Maresca also needs to judge whether he would be a good player to have in the Premier League - because the Foxes' recruitment needs to be for the long term.

At 25, Chair can make further improvements to his game and with this in mind, he could be a good player to have in the top flight in the future.

And if they can't get a deal over the line for James McAtee, then Chair could be a good alternative to have as an advanced midfielder.

A 4-2-1-3 system would allow the likes of Chair, Akgun, Mavididi and Iheanacho to play together and that attacking lineup is a formidable one. It would certainly be worth them putting in a bid for the QPR star considering the money they have at their disposal.