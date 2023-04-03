BBC journalist Osasu Obayiuwana has revealed that he has engaged in a discussion with potential future Sheffield United owner Dozy Mmobuosi, with the latter claiming that his deal to take control of the Blades will be going through.

This saga has dragged on for months now, with the Nigerian businessman yet to receive the green light from the EFL in his quest to take over from Prince Abdullah and put his stamp on the South Yorkshire side.

On Saturday, it was reported by The Star that this deal hasn't made as much progress in recent times as many supporters would want, something that will come as a concern considering the steps Mmobuosi has taken to try and get this green light.

Not only has he engaged with the Blades' current owner about his £115m deal - but he also met up with the EFL to resolve any further issues and questions they had with the businessman remaining keen on getting a deal over the line.

What did Dozy Mmobuosi say?

Having already answered some questions from the EFL, journalist Obayiuwana has revealed that Mmobuosi is confident that he will be able to answer any further questions that are asked.

The latter has also claimed that the deal "is going ahead" despite the fact it hasn't been approved yet, something that may come as a promising bit of news for the Blades' supporters who will probably want this saga to come to an end regardless of the outcome.

The full conversation between Obayiuwana and Mmobuosi remains "off the record" - but the fact these small details have been reported may raise United's fans' hopes with the latter's potential takeover deal possibly key to freeing the club of their current transfer embargo.

How important could this takeover deal be for Sheffield United?

It was reported last month that the Blades were implementing cost-cutting measures in a bid to avoid falling into administration - but CEO Stephen Bettis has since dismissed these claims.

With this in mind and the fact the club are on course to return to the Premier League, a takeover may not be needed as much as many think.

However, The Star have conceded that United still aren't in the best financial situation at this stage and with this in mind, it would be difficult to see them spending much under their current owner this summer.

Major investment will be needed to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the top flight though if they get there - and they should also be looking to tie down the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge down to new contracts.

Prince Abdullah may not be able to do both, so the potential arrival of Mmobuosi could be a real boost for United if he does manage to get the green light.

Until that green light comes though, the Blades continue to be in limbo and that's frustrating because they will want to have their transfer embargo lifted as quickly as possible.

This embargo could have already been costly in their quest to sign Jevan Beattie - and it won't exactly help them as they look to plan for the summer either.