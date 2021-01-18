Journalist reveals player stance on potential Derby County switch this month

Derby County are interested in signing Alex Pritchard, but it appears that the midfielder isn’t keen on the transfer.

Huddersfield Town currently have Pritchard on the books at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the Yorkshire side working on a deal for another midfielder in the form of Derby’s Duane Holmes.

Ryan Conway at The Athletic has confirmed that Huddersfield and Derby have agreed a fee for Holmes. He later teased that the Rams were wanting Pritchard as part of any deal, but there’s no desire from the player to make that move.

Derby wanted him as part of the Holmes deal in a swap. Believed Pritchard wasn’t that keen. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 17, 2021

Pritchard has been with the Terriers since January 2018 and has made 76 appearances for the club.

However, he’s featured on only 11 occasions this season in the Championship under Carlos Corberan and injuries have been a problem for the 27-year-old.

The likes of Lewis O’Brien and Carel Eiting have been ahead of him in the pecking order. And, although the latter has been ruled out with a season-ending injury, Juninho Bacuna feels a more appropriate option rather than Pritchard.

For Derby, a 1-0 defeat for Wayne Rooney’s side against Rotherham United on Saturday left them 23rd in the Championship table.

They have collected only 19 points this season and sit in the relegation zone.

The Verdict

Pritchard is a good midfielder, but he’s not been at his best at Huddersfield and hasn’t convinced Corberan really.

However, despite interest clearly bubbling away in his from elsewhere, you do wonder whether Huddersfield will give any transfer the green-light given Eiting’s injury.

Of course, Holmes looks like he’s coming in, but Corberan’s squad is so thin anyway.

It feels like Derby are fishing in the wrong hole looking to do a player swap.

