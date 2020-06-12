Journalist reveals Nottm Forest stance ahead of summer spending

Nottingham Forest will be looking to get themselves back into the Premier League at the end of this season with them currently looking good to get themselves a play-off spot in the Championship.

A top two finish isn’t out of the question yet but they’d have to be going some to get an automatic place, so a top six finish should be what they’re looking to achieve.

And, with that in mind, it is unclear just where they could look to add in the summer at the moment as it is largely dependant on which division they are in for 20/21.

Indeed, after a fan asked Alan Nixon on Twitter what Forest were doing at the moment, he confirmed that they are holding fire until things play out this season:

The Verdict

This will come as little surprise.

The spending power promotion to the Premier League offers will easily see Forest switch their targets as to what they want to do in the transfer window.

If they do not go up, though, they’ll have to rethink things and there’s bound to be two plans being drawn up – ready to be put into action depending on what happens in the coming weeks.