Journalist reveals Nottingham Forest stance amid stalled development of City Ground

Nottinghamshire Live reporter Sarah Clapson has opened up on the club’s plans to develop the City Ground.

To coincide with Forest’s success on the pitch this season and their hopes to gain promotion to the Premier League, plans have been put in to place to expand the City Ground and improve various facilities.

Forest unveiled their plans to transfer their home stadium and reports did claim that the Peter Taylor stand would be demolished come the end of the season, but it is now more likely to be next year after failing to receive planning permission as yet.

However, due to recent events, those plans are now at a standstill, and Clapson has touched on the matter in the latest edition of the Garibaldi Red Podcast.

“There’s been no planning approval granted so Forest have had to put back the work,” Clapson said.

“They’ve said that it’s not going to take place this summer so they’re allowing season card holders to renew.

“It looks like it’ll be moved back by at least a year because they’re giving fans the chance to renew their seats.

“It’s a shame but you have to kind of respect the decision.

“There hasn’t been planning approval yet, time’s running out and Forest have to make a decision.

“With the uncertainty about when the season would finish anyway, they would have to adjust the timescale because of that.

“I know that the decision they’ve made isn’t specifically related to the coronavirus but it probably played a part in it.

“It’s sad and it’s a shame but it probably seems sensible in the circumstances.”

The Reds are hoping to redevelop the City Ground by increasing capacity to 36,000, meaning the current 5,708-seater Peter Taylor stand will be replaced by a new 10,000-seater stand.

To follow the increased stand, Forest have plans to add a club museum, club shop and various facilities.

The project is expected to cost the Reds a total of £100m, meaning promotion to the Premier League would largely help them pay for the improvements.

Further to Clapson’s comments, she also added: “The important thing to stress is that they’ve not said they’re not doing it – they haven’t cancelled it.

“They’re still very much committed to the redevelopment of the City Ground.

“Ever since he came in Evangelos Marinakis has stressed that he’s backing the club long-term and that hasn’t changed.

“They’re still planning for this to go ahead and waiting for the planning to go through.

“It sounds like there’s been some issues surrounding that but if they can correct them and hopefully get it passed then I’m sure it’ll be all guns blazing next year.”

The Verdict

With no planning permission and the postponement of league football, Forest have little choice but to postpone plans to expand the stadium redevelopment.

In truth, improving the stadium and facilities next season could be better for Forest, given that they could be either in the Premier League or looking once again to gain promotion.

Of course any work will depend on planning permission, and that is an unknown at the moment.